Name Change Token (NCT) Market Capitalization Tops $1.16 Million

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. Over the last seven days, Name Change Token has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. Name Change Token has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $76,854.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Name Change Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0212 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Name Change Token Profile

Name Change Token (CRYPTO:NCT) is a coin. It launched on January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 54,429,170 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Buying and Selling Name Change Token

