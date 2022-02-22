National Asset Management Inc. Buys 12,361 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,361 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pan American Silver by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,247,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,503,000 after purchasing an additional 58,674 shares during the last quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at $414,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 35,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

PAAS opened at $23.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.74 and a 12 month high of $37.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.24.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pan American Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.

Pan American Silver Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.