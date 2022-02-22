National Asset Management Inc. Has $1.88 Million Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 31.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,158 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 9,606 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.8% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $48.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.31. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $46.66 and a twelve month high of $57.81.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

