National Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 39.1% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 22.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 122.7% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter worth about $109,000. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoZone alerts:

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,991.35, for a total transaction of $2,029,185.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total transaction of $444,170.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,345 shares of company stock valued at $18,802,088 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoZone stock opened at $1,920.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.89. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,145.16 and a fifty-two week high of $2,110.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,997.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,822.09.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $18.61 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 107.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AZO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,710.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Wedbush lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,329.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,033.50.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.