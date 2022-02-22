National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 6,726 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,141,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,567,000 after buying an additional 267,407 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,698,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,814,000 after purchasing an additional 605,277 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,978,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,581,000 after purchasing an additional 852,945 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,165,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,097,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,703,000 after purchasing an additional 687,258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Raymond James lowered Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.74.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $81.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $63.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $103.08.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 30.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is presently 13.62%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

