National Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,000. National Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $263,000.

NYSEARCA CMF opened at $60.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.97. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.62 and a fifty-two week high of $63.01.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

