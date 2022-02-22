National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Director Yvon Charest Acquires 277 Shares of Stock

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Director Yvon Charest bought 277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$103.27 per share, with a total value of C$28,605.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,519,927.86.

Shares of National Bank of Canada stock opened at C$101.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.35 billion and a PE ratio of 11.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$99.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$99.85. National Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$74.60 and a one year high of C$106.10.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported C$2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.20 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.27 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Bank of Canada will post 9.5309372 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 31.70%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded National Bank of Canada to a “sell” rating and set a C$100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$109.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Desjardins downgraded National Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$108.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$105.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$103.19.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.