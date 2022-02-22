National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.200-$5.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.140. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NFG. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an underperform rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, National Fuel Gas currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.25.

National Fuel Gas stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.17. The company had a trading volume of 9,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,182. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $44.84 and a 52 week high of $65.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.02 and a 200-day moving average of $58.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.10. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 19.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.84%.

In other news, insider Donna L. Decarolis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $616,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin I. Loweth sold 3,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total transaction of $247,671.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 106,072 shares of company stock valued at $6,454,042. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 322,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,608,000 after acquiring an additional 15,472 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 270,691 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,308,000 after acquiring an additional 130,964 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $461,000. Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 351,217 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,457,000 after buying an additional 12,887 shares in the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

