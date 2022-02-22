National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of National Retail Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America cut shares of National Retail Properties from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.56.

National Retail Properties stock opened at $43.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 10.98 and a quick ratio of 10.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.88. National Retail Properties has a 12-month low of $41.35 and a 12-month high of $50.33.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 38.98% and a return on equity of 6.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that National Retail Properties will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 144.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NNN. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

