NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.92 Billion

Brokerages forecast that NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) will announce sales of $1.92 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for NCR’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.93 billion and the lowest is $1.92 billion. NCR posted sales of $1.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NCR will report full year sales of $8.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.09 billion to $8.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.45 billion to $8.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NCR.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. NCR had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. NCR’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised NCR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Stephens initiated coverage on NCR in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.29.

NCR stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,266,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,152. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. NCR has a 12-month low of $33.12 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.32 and its 200-day moving average is $41.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.90 and a beta of 1.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NCR in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 1,041.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NCR by 150.0% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in NCR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in NCR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

