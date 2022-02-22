Neil Newman Sells 1,400 Shares of Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK) Stock

Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK) insider Neil Newman sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,002 ($13.63), for a total value of £14,028 ($19,077.93).

LOK opened at GBX 990 ($13.46) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.32, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 994.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 889.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £296.78 million and a P/E ratio of 89.19. Lok’nStore Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 580 ($7.89) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,085 ($14.76).

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt raised their price target on Lok’nStore Group from GBX 950 ($12.92) to GBX 1,150 ($15.64) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 780 ($10.61) price target on shares of Lok’nStore Group in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Lok'nStore Group Plc develops and operates self-storage centers primarily in Southern England. The company operates a packaging shop in each of its storage centers that sells storage related goods, such as boxes, tapes, and bubblewraps, as well as provides insurance services. It operates through 36 self-storage centers.

