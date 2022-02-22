NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,464,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,653 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 3.70% of NETSTREIT worth $34,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTST. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 211.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 47.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NETSTREIT during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in NETSTREIT in the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NETSTREIT in the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NETSTREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

NYSE NTST opened at $21.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $862.24 million, a PE ratio of 128.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.23. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $26.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

NETSTREIT Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

