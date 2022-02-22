NETSTREIT (NTST) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NTST stock opened at $21.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. NETSTREIT has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $26.92. The company has a market cap of $862.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.27.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,923,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,411,000 after purchasing an additional 973,551 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in NETSTREIT by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,066,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,424,000 after buying an additional 49,007 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NETSTREIT by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 871,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,951,000 after buying an additional 161,082 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in NETSTREIT by 259.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 810,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,566,000 after buying an additional 584,920 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in NETSTREIT by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 281,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,446,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares during the period. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NETSTREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

