Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $361,000 Stock Holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Shutterstock by 118.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Shutterstock in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. 65.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 11,934 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.49, for a total value of $1,366,323.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 205,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,894,384 over the last three months. 37.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shutterstock stock opened at $91.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.53 and a 200-day moving average of $109.28. Shutterstock, Inc. has a one year low of $77.38 and a one year high of $128.36.
Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $205.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.92 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 13.48%. Shutterstock’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.00%.
About Shutterstock
Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of a marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.
