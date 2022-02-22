Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $516,000 Stock Position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSMT. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in PriceSmart in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PriceSmart by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in PriceSmart during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Amundi bought a new position in PriceSmart during the second quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PriceSmart by 10.6% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded PriceSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of PSMT opened at $71.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.77 and a 1 year high of $104.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.44.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $975.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. PriceSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.38%.

In other PriceSmart news, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $691,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 7,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total value of $558,105.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,066 shares of company stock worth $4,370,386 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

