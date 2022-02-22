Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 1,138 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 421.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on JLL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.67.

NYSE JLL opened at $242.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.42. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $150.97 and a one year high of $275.77.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.