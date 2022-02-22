Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 195 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VOYA. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 247.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 556 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Bbva USA boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 222.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 305.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 304 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $166,000.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

In other news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,365 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $1,394,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 21,480 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $1,562,455.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,147,184 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial stock opened at $69.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.57. Voya Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $56.86 and a one year high of $74.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.41. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 5.15%.

VOYA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Voya Financial in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Voya Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.