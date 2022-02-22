New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$2.31.

NGD has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on New Gold from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Cormark raised their target price on New Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. lifted their price objective on New Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.85 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut New Gold to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.25 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of NGD stock traded down C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$2.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,300,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.95, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -38.28. New Gold has a 12-month low of C$1.29 and a 12-month high of C$2.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.82.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

