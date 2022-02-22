Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 7,778 AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 10.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 211,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,502,000 after purchasing an additional 20,282 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 5.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 4.6% in the third quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 5,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the third quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the third quarter worth about $500,000. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $62.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AllianceBernstein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

Shares of AllianceBernstein stock opened at $44.99 on Tuesday. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 52-week low of $35.45 and a 52-week high of $57.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.00 and a 200 day moving average of $50.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.38.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.29. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is currently 91.75%.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

