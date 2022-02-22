Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 56.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,291,631.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,125.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE UPS opened at $209.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.59 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

UPS has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Vertical Research upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.18.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing.

