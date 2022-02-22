Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Sells 799 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MGM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 89.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,797,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,715,000 after acquiring an additional 8,896,662 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 44.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,751,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683,400 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the third quarter worth approximately $42,439,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 316.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,180,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,955,000 after buying an additional 897,202 shares during the period. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MGM. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.53.

MGM stock opened at $43.56 on Tuesday. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $34.14 and a one year high of $51.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 2.35.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 12.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.90) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.41%.

In related news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $2,698,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,600,000 shares of company stock worth $206,998,600 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

