Nikola (NKLA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NKLA opened at $7.92 on Tuesday. Nikola has a 12-month low of $6.59 and a 12-month high of $22.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.00 and its 200 day moving average is $10.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Nikola alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 1,709,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $17,473,031.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 10,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total value of $93,200.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,770,323 shares of company stock valued at $18,066,459. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nikola in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nikola during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Nikola by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 34,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 10,807 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Nikola by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 98,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Nikola by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 118,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

NKLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Nikola from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Nikola from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Nikola from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.