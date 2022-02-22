nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) PT Lowered to $21.00 at Needham & Company LLC

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nLIGHT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.00.

nLIGHT stock opened at $15.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $672.43 million, a P/E ratio of -24.69 and a beta of 2.31. nLIGHT has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $46.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.51.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.16. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 9.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that nLIGHT will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 7,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $179,257.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of nLIGHT by 7,125.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 369,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,390,000 after purchasing an additional 363,960 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 673,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,452,000 after buying an additional 80,026 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 8,973 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 196,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,131,000 after purchasing an additional 25,514 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in nLIGHT by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 30,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

