NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.76.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.85 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Cormark set a C$15.00 target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.75 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

NWH.UN traded up C$0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$13.50. The company had a trading volume of 443,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,173. The company has a market cap of C$2.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.65. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 12 month low of C$12.32 and a 12 month high of C$13.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.49 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.91, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

About NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

