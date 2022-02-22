NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Advisory LLC

Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 304,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,933,000 after buying an additional 21,659 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 164,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,798,000 after buying an additional 14,349 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 342,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,407,000 after buying an additional 53,465 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $409,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 48,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS NULG opened at $56.91 on Tuesday. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $26.91 and a 12 month high of $34.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.35.

