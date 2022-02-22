Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Lifted to Hold at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Nutrien (TSE:NTR) to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has C$79.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Nutrien in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a hold rating and a C$80.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Nutrien from C$83.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$85.00 target price on Nutrien and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$85.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$85.00 target price on Nutrien and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$89.22.

Shares of NTR opened at C$96.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$92.30 and its 200-day moving average is C$85.63. Nutrien has a one year low of C$66.05 and a one year high of C$99.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$53.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.77, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.05%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

