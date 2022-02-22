NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Advisory LLC

Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 684.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,414 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 461.8% in the third quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 32,032 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 26,330 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 161.0% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 442,814 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $91,706,000 after acquiring an additional 273,141 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 362.7% in the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,894 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 290.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,215 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 278.3% in the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 7,652 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total transaction of $143,510,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 41,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.50, for a total transaction of $12,922,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 922,012 shares of company stock valued at $289,545,670. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock opened at $236.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $591.05 billion, a PE ratio of 72.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $265.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.53. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.93%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.43.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

