Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NYMX opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $0.94 and a twelve month high of $3.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $116.60 million, a PE ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYMX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 71.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 20,236 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 15.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth $57,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 1,834.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 323,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 306,652 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 447.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 170,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 139,100 shares during the last quarter. 1.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development on products for the aging population. Its products include NicAlert and TobacAlert, and the NX-1207 for the treatment of low-grade localized prostate cancer. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Europe.

