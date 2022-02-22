Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) and Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Head to Head Analysis

Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) and Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Obsidian Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.1% of Coterra Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Coterra Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Obsidian Energy and Coterra Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Obsidian Energy $220.00 million 2.79 -$576.07 million $4.17 1.82 Coterra Energy $1.47 billion 12.53 $200.53 million $0.89 25.38

Coterra Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Obsidian Energy. Obsidian Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coterra Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Obsidian Energy has a beta of 2.47, indicating that its stock price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coterra Energy has a beta of -0.19, indicating that its stock price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Obsidian Energy and Coterra Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Obsidian Energy 99.13% 78.07% 35.32% Coterra Energy 20.86% 23.58% 11.72%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Obsidian Energy and Coterra Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Obsidian Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Coterra Energy 1 3 6 0 2.50

Obsidian Energy presently has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential downside of 1.32%. Coterra Energy has a consensus target price of $27.22, indicating a potential upside of 20.51%. Given Coterra Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Coterra Energy is more favorable than Obsidian Energy.

Summary

Coterra Energy beats Obsidian Energy on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company. The firm engages in exploring, developing, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin directly and through investments in securities of subsidiaries holding such interests. Its property portfolio includes Cardium, Viking, and Peace River. The company was founded on December 27, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc. is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc. on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. and Cimarex Energy Co. Coterra Energy was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

