Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Shares Gap Up to $3.46

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.46, but opened at $4.08. Ocugen shares last traded at $3.95, with a volume of 404,350 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OCGN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ocugen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.13 and a 200 day moving average of $6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 18.21 and a current ratio of 18.21.

In related news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total value of $600,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $30,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCGN. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the second quarter worth $351,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ocugen in the second quarter valued at $385,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ocugen by 28.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,387,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,412,000 after buying an additional 2,283,004 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ocugen by 94.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,182,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,558,000 after buying an additional 1,547,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Ocugen by 431.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,910,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,341,000 after buying an additional 1,551,299 shares during the last quarter. 27.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

