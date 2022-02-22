Offerpad (OPAD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of -0.09 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE OPAD opened at 4.05 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is 5.06. Offerpad has a fifty-two week low of 2.96 and a fifty-two week high of 20.97.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Offerpad during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $434,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Offerpad by 880.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Offerpad during the 4th quarter valued at $2,241,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Offerpad during the fourth quarter worth $3,993,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Offerpad in the fourth quarter worth $147,000.
Offerpad Company Profile
OfferPad Inc provide tech-enabled platform for buying and selling residential real estate. OfferPad Inc, formerly known as Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc, is based in CHANDLER, Ariz.
