Offerpad (OPAD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of -0.09 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE OPAD opened at 4.05 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is 5.06. Offerpad has a fifty-two week low of 2.96 and a fifty-two week high of 20.97.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Offerpad during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $434,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Offerpad by 880.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Offerpad during the 4th quarter valued at $2,241,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Offerpad during the fourth quarter worth $3,993,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Offerpad in the fourth quarter worth $147,000.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OPAD shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Offerpad in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Offerpad in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Offerpad in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Offerpad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Offerpad in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 10.00.

Offerpad Company Profile

OfferPad Inc provide tech-enabled platform for buying and selling residential real estate. OfferPad Inc, formerly known as Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc, is based in CHANDLER, Ariz.

