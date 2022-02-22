OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Announces Earnings Results

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.16), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $59.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.55 million. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. OneSpan’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. OneSpan updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of OSPN stock traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $15.73. The stock had a trading volume of 200,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,264. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.19 and a beta of 0.53. OneSpan has a 12 month low of $14.82 and a 12 month high of $29.17.

OSPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of OneSpan in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of OneSpan in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneSpan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

In other news, Director Michael J. Mcconnell bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.30 per share, with a total value of $86,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 14,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $234,081.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,854 shares of company stock worth $2,432,090. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSPN. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in OneSpan by 809.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of OneSpan by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 68,423 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneSpan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,361,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of OneSpan by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 316,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,942,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of OneSpan by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 10,068 shares in the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OneSpan

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

