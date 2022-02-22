Oppenheimer Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Generac in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now expects that the technology company will earn $2.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.60. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Generac’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.00 EPS.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Generac had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. OTR Global cut shares of Generac to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $481.00 price target for the company. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $318.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.78.

Generac stock opened at $294.76 on Monday. Generac has a 52-week low of $251.74 and a 52-week high of $524.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $310.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $387.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Generac by 2,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Generac by 462.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 34,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.46, for a total transaction of $9,856,159.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

