Oppenheimer Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Generac in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now expects that the technology company will earn $2.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.60. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Generac’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.00 EPS.
Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Generac had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS.
Generac stock opened at $294.76 on Monday. Generac has a 52-week low of $251.74 and a 52-week high of $524.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $310.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $387.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.05.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Generac by 2,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Generac by 462.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.
In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 34,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.46, for a total transaction of $9,856,159.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Generac
Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.
