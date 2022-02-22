Oppenheimer Weighs in on Blue Owl Capital Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:OWL)

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) – Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Blue Owl Capital in a research report issued on Friday, February 18th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.15. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Blue Owl Capital’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $12.30 on Monday. Blue Owl Capital has a 52-week low of $9.35 and a 52-week high of $17.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.47 and a 200-day moving average of $14.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

In other Blue Owl Capital news, major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 28,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $442,544.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 5,181,995 shares of company stock worth $79,564,958 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $240,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,639,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,497,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.