Orange (EPA:ORA) Given a €15.50 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.50 ($17.61) price target on Orange (EPA:ORA) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.70 ($13.30) price target on Orange in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.00 ($12.50) price target on Orange in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($13.64) price objective on Orange in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.00 ($12.50) price objective on Orange in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €9.80 ($11.14) price objective on Orange in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €11.79 ($13.39).

ORA stock opened at €10.95 ($12.44) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €9.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is €9.68. Orange has a fifty-two week low of €13.31 ($15.13) and a fifty-two week high of €15.80 ($17.95).

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

