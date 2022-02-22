Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Origin Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.93. Origin Bancorp reported earnings of $1.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $3.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Origin Bancorp.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $70.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.15 million. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 35.72% and a return on equity of 15.88%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share.

OBNK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Origin Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Origin Bancorp stock opened at $44.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Origin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $33.03 and a 1-year high of $47.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 11.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 6,644 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 322,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,827,000 after buying an additional 98,418 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Origin Bancorp by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 27,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.76% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm's products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes,

