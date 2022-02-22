ORIX (NYSE:IX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

ORIX (NYSE:IX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $115.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.63% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ORIX CORP-ADR is a diversified financial services institution with diverse operations in both corporate and retail finance, including: leasing, lending, rentals, life insurance, real estate financing and development, venture capital, investment and retail banking, commodities funds and securities brokerage. Their international operations include leasing, rentals, fixed income investment, aircraft and ship financing, commercial mortgage servicing and property development. “

Get ORIX alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded ORIX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

NYSE:IX opened at $102.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.98. ORIX has a 1 year low of $79.51 and a 1 year high of $112.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ORIX by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in ORIX by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in ORIX during the 2nd quarter valued at $852,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 51,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,328,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,210,000 after buying an additional 5,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

About ORIX

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ORIX (IX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.