Osisko Gold Royalties (OR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:OR opened at $12.33 on Tuesday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $15.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,234.23, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

OR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.50 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OR. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 19.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,284,000 after buying an additional 75,860 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the third quarter worth about $148,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the fourth quarter worth about $3,149,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 133,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 68,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. 51.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.