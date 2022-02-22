Owl Rock Capital (ORCC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Owl Rock Capital to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ORCC opened at $14.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.43. Owl Rock Capital has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $14.97.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Owl Rock Capital by 587.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 179,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 153,229 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 37,261 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,117,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 90,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 22,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $795,000. 43.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

