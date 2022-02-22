P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Trading Down 10.5%

Shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) fell 10.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $66.01 and last traded at $66.01. 742 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 29,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.77.
Separately, Stephens began coverage on P.A.M. Transportation Services in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.
The company has a market capitalization of $752.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.13.
About P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI)
P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services. It offers dedicated, dry van, expedited, international, and logistics solutions. Its freight consists of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units and general retail store merchandise.
