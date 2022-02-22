P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Trading Down 10.5%

Shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) fell 10.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $66.01 and last traded at $66.01. 742 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 29,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.77.

Separately, Stephens began coverage on P.A.M. Transportation Services in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $752.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.13.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 100.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 742,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,418,000 after acquiring an additional 372,506 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 98.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 682,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,708,000 after acquiring an additional 338,402 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 94.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 287,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,950,000 after acquiring an additional 139,591 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 286.0% during the fourth quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 81,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,808,000 after acquiring an additional 60,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 100.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 35,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.64% of the company’s stock.

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services. It offers dedicated, dry van, expedited, international, and logistics solutions. Its freight consists of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units and general retail store merchandise.

