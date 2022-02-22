Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Palatin Technologies, Inc is a development-stage medical technology company involved in developing and commercializing products and technologies for diagnostic imaging, cancer therapy and ethical drug development These developments are based on its proprietary monoclonal antibody radiolabeling and enabling peptide platform technologies. “

Get Palatin Technologies alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Palatin Technologies from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PTN opened at $0.40 on Friday. Palatin Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $0.96. The company has a market cap of $92.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.79.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Palatin Technologies will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 164.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 31,289 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Palatin Technologies by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 93,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 43,200 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Palatin Technologies by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 43,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

About Palatin Technologies

Palatin Technologies, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin and natriuretic peptide receptor systems. Its primary product candidate is marketed under the Vyleesi brand, the trade name for bremelanotide, a peptide melanocortin receptor 4 agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized, hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD).

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Palatin Technologies (PTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Palatin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palatin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.