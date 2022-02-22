Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Purchased by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) by 113.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,538 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 93 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $482.17 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $311.56 and a twelve month high of $572.67. The company has a market capitalization of $47.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.49 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $520.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $495.13.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.94, for a total value of $776,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.72, for a total transaction of $6,488,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,621,550 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PANW. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $588.24.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

