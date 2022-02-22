Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The network technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded down $6.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $475.51. 3,182,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,595,536. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $519.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $495.76. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $311.56 and a 52-week high of $572.67. The company has a market cap of $46.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.23 and a beta of 1.37.
In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total transaction of $1,598,531.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.72, for a total transaction of $6,488,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $26,621,550 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
PANW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $585.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised the firm’s price target on Palo Alto Networks to $650 from $615 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares as he adjusted his targets across the app, infrastructure and security software spaces. Software underperformed the S&P 500 by 15% in 2021 as overall valuations contracted 10%, noted Thill, who thinks multiples in the space will continue to compress in 2022 as 80% of software names are expected to decelerate with “digital digestion” happening coming out of the pandemic. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $555.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $589.30.
Palo Alto Networks Company Profile
Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.
