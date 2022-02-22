Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp I’s (NASDAQ:PPYAU) Quiet Period To Expire Tomorrow

Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp I’s (NASDAQ:PPYAU) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, February 23rd. Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp I had issued 25,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 14th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

PPYAU stock opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp I has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $10.05.

