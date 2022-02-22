PAR Technology (PAR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.70) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:PAR opened at $41.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. PAR Technology has a 12-month low of $33.21 and a 12-month high of $90.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 1.88.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PAR shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on PAR Technology in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research cut their price target on PAR Technology from $110.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in PAR Technology by 303.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 792,558 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,823,000 after acquiring an additional 596,068 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 465,463 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,562,000 after purchasing an additional 25,529 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PAR Technology by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 415,269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,913,000 after buying an additional 13,235 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in PAR Technology by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 191,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,115,000 after buying an additional 90,507 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,519,000 after buying an additional 10,467 shares during the last quarter.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

