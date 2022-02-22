PAR Technology (PAR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.70) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE:PAR opened at $41.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. PAR Technology has a 12-month low of $33.21 and a 12-month high of $90.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 1.88.
Several analysts recently issued reports on PAR shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on PAR Technology in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research cut their price target on PAR Technology from $110.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.
PAR Technology Company Profile
PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.
