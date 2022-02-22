Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

PARA stock opened at $28.38 on Friday. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $27.62 and a twelve month high of $101.97.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

