Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC Has $437,000 Holdings in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC increased its position in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,930 shares during the quarter. Surgery Partners makes up about 0.4% of Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 155,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Shares of Surgery Partners stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,418. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.91. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.65 and a twelve month high of $69.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 3.03.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SGRY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.29.

Surgery Partners Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY).

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.