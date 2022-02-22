Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Park City Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of PCYG opened at $6.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.34 million, a P/E ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 1.34. Park City Group has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $10.68.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Park City Group had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 7.73%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JSF Financial LLC bought a new stake in Park City Group during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Park City Group during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Park City Group by 49.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 348,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 114,900 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in Park City Group by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 134,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 9,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Park City Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,475,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,584,000 after buying an additional 17,274 shares during the last quarter. 32.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park City Group Company Profile

Park City Group, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K.

