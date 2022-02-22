Pascal Biosciences (CVE:PAS) Trading Up 12.5%

Pascal Biosciences Inc. (CVE:PAS) was up 12.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 8,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 70,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 882.79, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.07.
About Pascal Biosciences (CVE:PAS)
Recommended Stories
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
- Home Depot Could Shed Another 17% Before Hitting Bottom
- MarketBeat Podcast – This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off
- Enphase Stock is Running on All Cylinders
Receive News & Ratings for Pascal Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pascal Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.