Pascal Biosciences (CVE:PAS) Trading Up 12.5%

Pascal Biosciences Inc. (CVE:PAS) was up 12.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 8,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 70,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 882.79, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.07.

About Pascal Biosciences (CVE:PAS)

Pascal Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, researches and develops products for the treatment of cancer, and for the enhancement of immune system. Its development portfolio includes PAS-403, a small molecule therapeutic advancing into clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma; and PAS-393, an immuno-stimulatory cannabinoid to be used in combination with checkpoint inhibitor therapy for cancer treatment.

