Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Receives $12.56 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.56.
PAYA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Paya from $8.50 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Paya from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Paya from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial began coverage on Paya in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.
Shares of NASDAQ PAYA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.08. 418,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,086. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.39. Paya has a 12-month low of $5.54 and a 12-month high of $13.60.
About Paya
Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.
